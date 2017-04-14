Congressman Zeldin to hold mobile office hours in Peconic

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has announced his next mobile office hours will take place in Peconic.

Mr. Zeldin and his staff will be available to meet one-on-one with constituents Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center located at 1170 Peconic Lane in Peconic, according to a press release issued by his office.

No appointment necessary, the release states.

File photo: Congressman Lee Zeldin with a constituent during his mobile office hours March 3 in East Patchogue. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

