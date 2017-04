Francis Michael Creighton, our much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed peacefully Feb. 7, 2017, in Charleston, S.C., following a brief illness.

The family will receive visitors on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11:30 a.m. All friends and family are encouraged to join us in further celebration at lunch immediately following at Pace’s Dockside in Mattituck.

