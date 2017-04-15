Cops: Greenport man punches employee in the face, arrested for assault

A Greenport man who got into a confrontation with an employee of Mr. Roberts Convenience Store on Front Street was arrested on an assault charge Thursday, according to Southold Town police.

Karon Grant, 31, attempted to buy a pack of cigars just after 5 p.m. but did not have enough money, police said. He got into an argument with an employee and then punched the employee in the left side of the face, police said. The employee was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by the Greenport Fire Department and a laceration to the lip required five stitches, police said.

Police tracked down Mr. Grant and arrested him on a third-degree assault charge, a misdemeanor, police said. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Grant had been arrested in 2015 when he was found to have an active warrant from the NYPD, according to prior reports. He had also been arrested on drug charges in 2014 and 2012.

Comments

comments