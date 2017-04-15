18 photos from Greenport Village’s second annual Easter Egg Roll

Tiny Easter egg hunters stormed Mitchell Park on Saturday morning for the second annual Greenport Village Easter Egg Roll.

The tots loaded their baskets with plastic eggs filled with tiny trinkets, clearing the park just moments after the hunt began.

Children ages two to five hunted at 10:30 a.m., and children ages six to 10 descended on the park at noon.

The event was sponsored by the following members of the Greenport Village Business Improvement District: Aldo’s, Blue Duck Bakery Café, Burton’s Books, Century 21 Albertson Realty, Clarke’s Garden and Home, Crinoline’s Fashion Boutique, Daniel Gale/Sotheby’s International Realty, Gallery 429, Greenport Fire, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Goldsmith’s Toys, Deep Water Grille, First and South, Flying Point, Greenport Wines and Spirits, Harbor Pet, Impulse Boutique, Industry Standard, Kessie, Lido, Lucharitos, Noah’s, North Fork Smoked Fish Co., Sweet Indulgences, Stirling Sake, The Sirens’ Song Gallery, The Times Vintage and Verbena.

See more photos from the event below.

Top photo:The second annual Greenport Village Easter Egg Roll. (Credit: Vera Chinese photos)

Comments

comments