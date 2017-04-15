A look inside Hydrant Hotel in Riverhead

As dozens of families headed out of town to warmer destinations for spring break, their four-legged friends were left in good hands.

We’re talking, of course, about the more than 50 dogs and five cats who checked into the Hydrant Hotel in Riverhead this past week.

The Raynor Avenue facility, which opened 18 months ago, aims to make leaving your pet for vacation a stress-free experience.

“The idea behind the Hydrant Hotel was to offer an all-inclusive type resort for people’s pets,” manager and head trainer Vinny Buscemi said. “So while you’re away on vacation, your dog can be here taking part in all that we have to offer.”

The facility offers day care, boarding, grooming and training seven days a week. Buscemi said the busiest time is during the holidays or breaks from school. This past week the facility welcomed over 50 dogs, as well as about five cats.

