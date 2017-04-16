One Minute on the North Fork: Wildwood State Park



Six hundred acres of undeveloped hardwood forest makeup Wildwood State Park in Wading River. The park ends at the foot of a high bluff overlooking Long Island Sound.



Wildwood i open April 1 through Oct. 9, according to the New York State Parks department’s website. Currently, overnight campground stays range from $17 to $34. The park offers fishing, swimming, hiking, grilling, ball fields, basketball courts and a playground.

And be on the lookout for 10 new cabins opening at the park in 2018.

Spend an early spring minute with us at Wildwood State Park.

Comments

comments