Pedestrian injured after being struck by SUV in Mattituck

A Mattituck man was seriously injured after he was struck by an SUV crossing Main Road in Mattituck, Southold Town police said.

Ismael Ochoa, 50, was crossing the street after exiting the S92 bus. Police said he crossed in front of the path of a 2011 Acura SUV and was struck.

The Acura was driven by a 58-year-old Syosset man who was traveling westbound along Main Road.

Mr. Ochoa suffered serious injuries and was treated by Mattituck Fire Rescue. He was transported to PBMC, according to police.

No criminal charges were filed in relation to the crash.

