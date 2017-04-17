Mary Ellen Caracuel of Jamesport died April 10, 2017 at the age of 77.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Eloy Caracuel; loving mother of Eloy Caracuel (Angela), Martin Caracuel, Michael Caracuel (Jill), Maria Caracuel and Joseph Caracuel (Victoria); fond grandmother of Gabriella; caring sister of Frances Braks (Edward).

Reposing will take place Saturday, April 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home in Northport, A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Centerport. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.

Memorial donations can be made to Saint Gabriel Sacred Space, c/o Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 53 Prospect Road Centerport NY 11721, in Mary Ellen’s memory would be appreciated.

This was a paid notice.

Comments

comments