Richard J. O’Brien of Laurel and Naples, Fla., formerly of Sunnyside, Massapequa and Manhasset died April 12. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.

A complete obituary will follow.

