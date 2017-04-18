Alan Faszczewski

Alan “Big Al” Faszczewski, 50, went home to his Creator April 3 after a serious battle with a blood disorder.

Al grew up in Southold and graduated from Southold High School in 1985. He had many vocations including work for the Suffolk County Highway Department, Mattituck Airport, North Landing Electric Co. in Virginia and Northeastern Tree Services in Rhode Island.

Al married Kerry Sheehan in 1992 and his son, Dakota was born in 1994. While Al was divorced in 1999, one of his last conversations was with his son.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Faszczewski and his mother, Virginia Paterson. He is survived by his brother, Jay and his wife, Lee; his stepmother, Dot Faszczewski; his stepfather, John Paterson, his son Dakota, and his loving family, including uncles, aunts and cousins on both his mother’s and father’s sides. His remains have been cremated and returned to his son for remembrance.

Alan had a huge heart and a loving spirit. He will be missed by many.

This is a paid notice.

