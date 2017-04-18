Longtime Cutchogue resident Walter Martin Doroski died April 14, 2017. He was 81.

The son of Vera (Danowski) and Martin Doroski, he was born June 14, 1935, in Greenport.

Walter attended Southold High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a mechanic for Jenco in Deer Park. He worked also worked with the Southold Project for Aquaculture Training.

Family members said Walter enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, watching hockey and lacrosse, hunting and antique cars.

Walter is survived by his sister, Vera, of Riverhead; daughter ToniAnn Sinning of Southold and son-in-law John Sinning Jr.; son, Walter M. Doroski Jr., of Centereach and daughter-in-law, Wendy Doroski; daughter Cindy Corbett of Clarkesville, Ga., and son-in-law Don Corbett; daughter Deanna Kirby of Shoreham and son-in-law Daniel Kirby; and grandchildren Jack Sinning , Nicole Witzke, Sarah Sinning, Thomas Kirby, Matthew Kirby and John Martin Corbett.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, April 20, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornell Cooperative Extension’s SPAT program, 423 Griffing Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901.

