Former East Marion resident Jennifer Ann Woznick died April 16 in Burleson, Texas. The Joshua, Texas, resident was 46 years old.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where a funeral service will follow, officiated by the Rev. George Summers. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

