Marisa A. Blais, 78, of Williamsburg, Va., and formerly Robinson Lane in Peconic, passed away April 14, 2017, after a short illness.

She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, John, and three children, John A. Blais III and his wife, Beverly, William M. Blais and his wife, Kristin, and Dr. Kristin A. Blais, who was salutatorian of the Southold High School Class of ’84; grandsons, Matthew and Steven Blais; a granddaughter, Jennifer Blais; and a great-grandson, Jason Times.

Marisa was a professional musician, who attended Boston University on a music scholarship and played the violin and viola with the Boston, Memphis, Chattanooga and, later, the Garden State symphony orchestras along with many community orchestras in northern N.J. Marisa’s middle name, Antonia, was chosen by her mother as a tribute to Antonia Brico, conductor of the first all-women orchestra in the United States, where her mother played first violin.

Marisa worked for the Village of Greenport as an accountant in the treasurer’s office.

Marisa loved sailing and met her future husband on the Boston University sailing team. For over 35 years, she continued sailing as a family pastime on a variety of sailboats based at Pierce Yacht Basin in Greenport, now Brewer Stirling Harbor Marina. She and her husband were among the founders of the Eastern Sailing Club, and participated in the pre-opening party of the Rhumb Line restaurant and attended the next day on the restaurant’s first day of business.

Marisa loved all animals and ensured the family pets were truly part of the family.

This included numerous stray cats who owed their well-being and vet care to Marisa, including three that were spayed and made the trip to Virginia.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Marie Schaumann of Southold, former owners of Schaumann’s Antiques on Route 25 in Southold, located in the Caddie Horton house from 1949 to 1981. Marisa continued her interest in the East End of Long Island through subscriptions to The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review.

Visiting hours will be held at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, April 20, at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Va., followed by a service at noon. Interment will be at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va. The family will receive visitors at home following the service.

This is a paid notice.

