Evelyn Mary Villata Bascomb

Evelyn Mary Bascomb, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on April 17, 2017. She was born June 30, 1930, to Mack and Mary Villata in Queens County, N.Y.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roy Bascomb; her sons, Richard Bascomb (Donna) and James Bascomb; her granddaughter, Kerrie (née Bascomb) Ragan; and her grandsons, Trevor and Christopher Bascomb.

A funeral service for Evelyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, April 20, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, N.C., officiated by Father Steve Rice. Burial will follow funeral services at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, N.C.

Online condolences can be made at frankvoglerandsons.com. Funeral arrangements provided by Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home.

This is a paid notice.

