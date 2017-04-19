Longtime Southold resident Francis Patrick Melly died April 7 at the age of 89.

The son of Mary (Dillane) and Owen Melly, he was born in Elmhurst Feb. 14, 1928.

On Oct. 10, 1953, he married Bernice Joyce Carney in Elmhurst.

Mr. Melly served in the U.S. Navy for six years and earned his juris doctorate in 1951. He was self-employed for 65 years.

He was a member of the New York State, Queens County, Bar Association; Knights of Columbus; the American Legion; the Catholic Lawyers Guild; St. Vincent DePaul Society; St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold; and the Founders Village Association. He won a 50-year commemorative award for legal professionals.

Family members said he enjoyed all nautical sports and bowling.

Mr. Melly is survived by his wife; Bernice; his daughters, Cecilia Lynch and her husband, Bill, and Regina Melly and her husband, Robb Napolitano; his son, Timothy, and his wife, Robin; grandchildren Megan, Caitlin, Christopher, Jillian, Brian and Gianna; and great-grandaughter Mariella.

The family received visitors April 9 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass took place April 10 at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown or Knights of Columbus.

