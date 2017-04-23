Suffolk County to host town halls on proposed septic program

Suffolk County officials will hold a town hall Monday night in Flanders for East End residents seeking more information on a proposed septic improvement program that would allow some homeowners to receive a grant toward replacing old wastewater systems with new technology.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the David W. Crohan Community Center/Flanders Senior Center on Flanders Road.

The goal of the “Reclaim Our Water” initiative is to encourage homeowners to replace old systems that contribute to nitrogen pollution in local waters.

The grant, up to $10,000, would enable eligible homeowners to cover the costs of systems that cost between $14,500 and $17,500, according to the county. Homeowners could also qualify to finance the remaining cost over 15 years at a fixed interest rate of three percent.

“These town hall meetings are an important way to educate residents on how this program would work and how they can benefit through financial incentives it will provide,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. “I encourage all residents to attend an event in their own community to learn how they can help reverse decades off nitrogen pollution in their own backyards.”

The program could launch as soon as July 1 if the Suffolk County Legislature approves the program. The county estimates 400 homeowners would be selected in the program’s first two years.

Eligible homes must be single-family year-round residences that are not new construction, according to the county. Priority will go to homes within 1,000 feet of enclosed bodies of water.

Additional town halls will be held Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center; Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Public Library; and Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Middle Country Library in Centereach.

