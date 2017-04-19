Mattituck web developers giving away free professional services website — enter to win

One client was a partner at a high-powered Atlanta law firm before launching his own solo practice. He needed a great website to build his brand and ensure future growth for his new firm, without the help of a marketing department or an unlimited budget.

Another, a well-established OBGYN office, was underserved by a dated website that didn’t reflect the level of sophistication and excellence that its patients have come to know.

Another nationally-known law firm, with offices in Florida and Texas, was about to be quoted in the New York Times on a high-profile topic that was sure to direct a sudden flood of traffic to its embarrassingly poor website.

Each of these businesses found the solution to its dilemma in a revolutionary website service called icXpro. Created by ICVM Group on Love Lane in Mattituck, icXpro is a website platform dedicated exclusively to the needs of professional services firms. In each instance, and countless others like them, the icXpro team had a new and vastly improved website up and running quickly… improving the client’s brand online with a site that offers a polished and professional presentation, better user experience, and easier content management.

“With only three days notice of our upcoming appearance in the The New York Times, we naturally assumed that getting a vastly improved website in time — with all of our content moved over and reorganized — was impossible,” recalled client James L. Davidson at the firm Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC. “I called icXpro to ask anyway, and was immediately struck by how their team embraced the challenge. The icXpro team knows exactly what to do, what to ask, and how to smoothly choreograph all of the components of a web project.”

Now icXpro is offering a free website to one North Fork professional services company in a new contest being offered through The Suffolk Times. Lawyers, doctors, accountants, financial planners, consultants and other professionals are all invited to participate. The winning firm will receive a complete white-glove website makeover, with an improved design, functionality and impact.

“icXpro closes the gap between generic web products like WordPress and Squarespace and high-budget custom websites that only big firms can afford,” said ICVM Group president and icXpro co-creator Stephan Roussan. “With icXpro, you can have an agency-quality design, rich feature set and powerful content management capabilities. You also have access to an established agency behind the product, so you aren’t stuck doing it yourself or juggling freelancers.”

Local professionals interested in improving their reputation online with a more sophisticated web presence can enter the contest by filling out the questionnaire above. The winning company will be announced in early May.

This post was brought to you by icXpro.

