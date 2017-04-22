Blotter: Man with 21 license suspensions charged in Cutchogue

A Cutchogue man whose driver’s license has been suspended 21 times was nabbed Friday on Depot Lane, Southold Town police said.

Darwin Depaz-Javier, 24, was pulled over for driving with “unauthorized colored lights,” the report states. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Laurel man was caught on Sigsbee Road last Wednesday with narcotic pills that weren’t prescribed to him, police said.

Brandon Coscia, 23, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• A Southold man reported Friday that a black powder long gun valued at $100 was stolen from his home, police said.

• A Southold resident reported last Wednesday that several tools had been stolen from his unlocked shed within the last few weeks, including a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer and a bicycle, police said.

• A chain saw and hedge trimmer were reported stolen Friday from a barn on Route 48 in Southold, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

