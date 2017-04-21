Mattituck teachers, school board reach new nine-year pact

After nearly three years without a contract, the Mattituck Board of Education and Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association have reached an agreement.

Approved unanimously Wednesday evening, the nine-year contract retroactively covers the 2014-15 school year and extends through June 2023, school board vice president Charles Anderson said.

“We’re very happy about it,” school board president Laura Jens-Smith said in a telephone interview prior to the meeting.

In the 2017-18 academic year, there will be a one percent increase on all frozen steps. Over the following three school years there will be both a one percent increase on all frozen steps and a 0.5 percent increase on all other steps.

All steps will receive a 0.5 percent increase in the final two years of the deal, according to Mr. Anderson.

Additionally, teachers agreed to contribute 1 percent more to health coverage for three consecutive years beginning in the 2018-19 school year, so by the end of 2021 they will contribute 18 percent, he said. They also agreed to switch dental insurance plans, saving the district money and putting teachers, administrators and CSEA employees all under the same plan.

One of the most beneficial parts of the new contract, however, isn’t financial, Mr. Anderson added.

“One thing we really like is teachers at the high school have agreed to be available for extra help four days a week,” he said. “It was difficult before to have only two days a week. Let’s say someone needed help in math and science and they were both on Monday night, they had to make a choice. Now that they have a choice of Monday or Wednesday, or however we set it up, they’ll be able to get help in every subject.”

He acknowledged the lengthy negotiation process, calling it “arduous and frustrating,” but commended the board and teacher’s union for respectfully working together.

“I think we came up with a solid contract that benefits everyone and I want to thank the MCTA and thank the rest of the board and I think it’ll be very good going forward,” Mr. Anderson said.

Photo Caption: Mattituck Board of Education vice president Charles Anderson at Thursday’s meeting (Credit: Nicole Smith).

