Dorothy Zatto Bernat died at the Acadia Center April 8.

She was born in Jamaica, Queens Feb. 23, 1926, and was the daughter of Michael and Helen (Stayter) Zatto.

She is survived by sons Mark H. Bernat and Michael A. Bernat; daughter-in-law Joan L. Bernat; three grandchildren Lauren R. Bernat, Joseph M.H. Bernet and Brande Richter and great-granddaughter Emilia Richter.

A graduate of Dominican Commercial High School, Dorothy was known for her love of books and the beach. Dorothy taught Catechism and did typing transcription for the Shoreham-Wading River Community Journal. She retired from the Shoreham-Wading River School District’s Building and Grounds Department in 1996, and shortly thereafter moved to Aquebogue.

A private service has been planned for immediate family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

