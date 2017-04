Former longtime Orient resident Doris Morgan died Dec. 20, 2016 in Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Green Morgan and Carroll Morgan Davenport.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at at Orient Congregational Church. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

The family has suggested that memorial donations be made to Oysterponds Historical Society or the Orient Association toward the preservation of the Orient Methodist Church building.

