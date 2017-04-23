Riverhead Little League hosts annual opening day ceremonies

Put them in coach, they’re ready to play.

Riverhead Little League kicked off its 2017 season Saturday with its annual opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park.

This year’s festivities included a tribute to the 2016 9- and 10-year-old team, which won its division and reached the Long Island Little League semifinals.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said league president Jeremy Savio of opening day. “Baseball’s a great sport. I love coming down to the field watching the kids play and teaching them how to play. It’s a great time. A great community event.”

