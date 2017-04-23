Videos

Riverhead Little League hosts annual opening day ceremonies

04/23/2017 8:11 AM |
Put them in coach, they’re ready to play.

Riverhead Little League kicked off its 2017 season Saturday with its annual opening day ceremonies at Stotzky Park. 

This year’s festivities included a tribute to the 2016 9- and 10-year-old team, which won its division and reached the Long Island Little League semifinals.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said league president Jeremy Savio of opening day. “Baseball’s a great sport. I love coming down to the field watching the kids play and teaching them how to play. It’s a great time. A great community event.”

 

Riverhead Town Councilman Tim Hubbard addresses the players and their parents. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

League president Jeremy Savio. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Last year’s 9-and-10-year-old team was honored for reaching the Long Island Little League semifinals. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

 

