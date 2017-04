Betty Ann Hagerman of Southold died at her home April 21. She was 95.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burns. Interment will take place at the First Presbyterian Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations to North Fork United Methodist Church or Southold Free Library would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments