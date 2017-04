Venessa Brooks of Greenport died April 19. She was 25.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments