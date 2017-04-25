Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital to host open house

Get your pets ready, because Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital is hosting an open house Sunday.

Designed to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at animal care, the hospital has partnered with the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association — which is sponsoring other events across Long Island the same day — to educate the public about what’s involved in veterinary care, a release said.

Doctors John Andresen, Chuck Timpone, Nikki Mercurio and Scott Kimmell, along with other hospital staff, will give tours of the space as well as perform a mock surgery to give pet owners a better understanding of the tools used to keep their four-legged friends healthy.

Additionally, the staff will offer a microchip clinic — a permanent identification tag placed under an animal’s skin — for a nominal charge.

A professional photographer will also be available during the event to take pictures of owners and their pets. The hospital asks that all dogs and cats have leashes, as well as cats be kept in carriers since pictures will take place outside as long as weather permits.

Pony rides, a petting zoo, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and additional games of chance will round out the event. North Fork Animal Welfare League will also bring adoptable pets in search of forever homes, and all proceeds will go to NFAWL and Kent Animal Shelter.

The open house, the hospital’s first since it was established in 1994, will be held this Sunday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital on 940 Franklinville Road in Laurel.

