Paul J. Epperlein, 78, of South Jamesport and formerly of Waldwick N.J., passed away after a long illness on April 24, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Mary (née Carroll) Epperlein; his four children and their spouses, Julie and Aram Zadow, Sara and Richard Battikha, Lise and Jason Mulderig and Paul and Allyson Epperlein and his eight beautiful grandchildren, Julian, Declan, Amelia, Lara, Emery, Aveline, Hudson and Nixon. He was also a loving uncle and cousin and is survived by the Bird Family, Richard Epperlein and family and Dorothy Milo and family. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Bird.

A graduate of Fordham University, Paul was an officer in the U.S. Navy. After his naval discharge, Paul spent his working career as the cash manager for ITT Industries. He also served his community as a volunteer with the Waldwick New Jersey Ambulance Corp.

Paul retired 15 years ago to the North Fork of Long Island where he combined his professional and volunteer pursuits to serve as the treasurer of the Jamesport Fire District. He was also a member of Riverhead Ambulance Corp, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Jamesport Fire Police, Company 4.

Paul will be remembered by all who knew him for his great love of family and friends, his incredible humor, his deep appreciation for literature and classical music, his fond memories of world travel and his genuine passion for photographing the beauty of the North Fork.

Services will be held Thursday April 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday April 28, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck.

The family requests donations be made to East End Hospice, Jamesport Fire Department and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

