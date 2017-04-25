Ellis memorial set

A memorial service for Nick Ellis, formerly of Cutchogue and Greenport, will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Ellis died March 29 in Greensboro, N.C.
Paul J. Epperlein, 78, of South Jamesport and formerly of Waldwick N.J., passed away after a long illness on April…
Vennessa Brooks of Greenport died April 19. She was 25. Comments comments
Betty Ann Hagerman of Southold died at her home April 21. She was 95. Comments comments