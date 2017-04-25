Stanley J. Zurek Sr. of Peconic died April 25 at his home. He was 80.

The son of Peter and Katherine Zurek, he was born April 15, 1937, in Poland.

Mr. Zurek was a laborer for the Town of Southold at the landfill and for many years, worked as a caretaker for Robert Stott Sr. and Robert Stott Jr.

Mr. Zurek was a member of of Southold Fire Department and was an honorary member of Greenport Fire Department.

Family members said he enjoyed collecting and that he was a great dad and grandpa.

Mr. Zurek is survived by his children, Mary Manwaring of Mattituck, Stanley Jr., of Greenport, Lisa Rosa of Peconic, Gregory, of Greenport, Keith, of Southold, Daniel Drumm of Cutchogue, Donna Goldense of Southold and Amy, of New York; sister, Mary Lozinski of Oregon; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at noon Friday, April 28, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

