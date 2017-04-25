Obituaries

Betty Frances Bangert

04/25/2017 4:23 PM |
Betty Frances Bangert of South Setauket and formerly of Southold, died April 24. She was 97.

Arrangements, incomplete at press time, are under the direction of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in  Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

