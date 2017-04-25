Betty Frances Bangert of South Setauket and formerly of Southold, died April 24. She was 97.
Arrangements, incomplete at press time, are under the direction of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.
A complete obituary will follow.
Stanley J. Zurek Sr. of Peconic died April 25 at his home. He was 80.
