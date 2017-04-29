Blotter: Mattituck man charged after his pit bulls kill dog

Two loose pit bulls attacked and killed a dog Sunday morning on Woodcliff Drive in Mattituck, according to a Southold Town police report.

The owner of the dogs, Jorge Torrento, 44, was charged with having a dangerous dog under the state’s Agriculture and Markets Law, a violation, police said.

The pit bulls were captured and taken to North Fork Animal Welfare League, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

• A Greenport man was arrested Saturday after he was caught fighting on Center Street, police said.

Christian Davis, 21, was found “pushing and shouting” at someone who was trying to “get him to go home,” the report states. After Mr. Davis refused to go home when asked by police, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, officials said.

• Oysterponds Elementary School officials reported last Thursday that five iPads valued at $500 each were stolen sometime during the overnight hours, police said. There were no signs of forced entry, the alarm wasn’t tripped and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• A Southold woman called police after spotting a man driving erratically Easter Sunday around 12:50 a.m. on Main Road in Mattituck, officials said. The driver, who lives in Farmingdale, told police he was visiting a friend for the holiday and was lost because his GPS internet connection failed, the report states. Police provided the driver with directions and no further action was taken, officials said.

• A Greenport resident reported his basketball hoop was stolen from in front of his home on Fifth Street last Monday around 3:30 p.m., officials said. It was returned by the time police came back to the victim’s home after interviewing a suspect, the report states.

• The MTA police reported a group of youths were climbing on train engines parked at the Mattituck station Sunday around 5:30 p.m., the report states. Southold Town officers didn’t locate anyone in the vicinity, officials said.

• An unlocked children’s bicycle was reported stolen from Southold Union Free School District last Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police said. The purple Roadmaster girl’s bike was valued at $100, officials said.

• A Mattituck homeowner reported $100 worth of firewood was stolen from the rear of his property over the past four months, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

