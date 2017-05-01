Betty Hasbrouck Bangert died April 24, 2017, at Jefferson’s Ferry in South Setauket. She was 97.

She was born Jan. 28, 1920, in Stone Ridge, N.Y. and married Henry W. S. Bangert on May 10, 1947. Together they made their home in Garden City and spent summers in Southold.

Betty received a master’s degree in education and was a retired physical education teacher in the Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Nassau County. She was also very active in the Panhellenic Society of Garden City.

Betty was a former active member of the Garden City Presbyterian Church. She joined the Presbyterian Church in Port Jefferson after moving to Jefferson’s Ferry.

Predeceased by her only child, Nancy Ruth Bangert tragically on March 13, 1992, Betty leaves her nieces, Roberta Hering of Southold and Karen Lynne Hasbrouck of North Carolina; nephew Fitch F. Hasbrouck (Linda) and two grandnieces, Christin and Stephanie of Michigan. She was also predeceased by a brother, Matthew Hasbrouck.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at First Presbyterian Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery alongside her husband Henry W.S. Bangert, a Bronze Star veteran of World War II.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments