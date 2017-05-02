Greta Levine Tedoff, age 78, daughter of Arthur and Sylvia Levine of Greenport, died peacefully April 23 in Manhattan.

Married for 53 years to Dr. Howard Tedoff, Greta fought multiple sclerosis with stubborn bravery for 36 years.

Greta graduated from Greenport High School as valedictorian in 1956 and attended Wellesley College before moving to Manhattan. She had a successful career in computers, starting as a Fortran programmer at NASA’s Goddard Institute and finishing her career as an AVP at JP Morgan.

She is survived by her husband; her brother, David Levine; her daughters, Julie Tedoff Weintraub and Luisa Tedoff Cohen and five grandchildren.

This is a paid notice.

