Longtime Mattituck resident Pauline Eleanor Gildersleeve passed away peacefully surrounded by family April 27, 2017, at age 97.

Pauline was born of Sept. 17, 1919, in Peru, N.Y. to William and Margarite Wright. She moved to Mattituck at the age of 18 and married James Gildersleeve, on March 22, 1941.

Jim and Pauline owned and ran Gildersleeve’s Luncheonette in Mattituck for many years. Pauline’s hobbies and interests included golf, dominos, volunteering at the thrift store and sewing.

Pauline is predeceased by her husband, James, seven brothers and grandson James Clayton Sterling. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Richard) Sterling and son, J. Herbert (Diane) Gildersleeve; grandchildren Shawn Gildersleeve, Jamie (Toby) Sembower, Richard (Lorraine) Sterling, Steven (Renee) Sterling, Jon Delvecchio, Billie Jo (Danny) Watters, Chris (Renay) Ricciardi and Michael Ricciardi; great-grandchildren, Reid and Maria Sterling, Colton and Taylor, Karissa (Mike Piccallo) and D.J. (Justina) Waters, Christopher Ricciardi, Mike Ricciardi Jr., Dawn (Bobby) Lane and great-great-grandchildren, Bobby Jr., Olivia, Mikey and Elizabeth and Mikey, Michael, Nicholas and Anthony.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. John Carrick.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048 or Mattituck Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1411, Mattituck, NY 11952.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

