Cops: “MS-13” graffiti found on bathroom door in Peconic

A Southold Town custodian contacted police last Monday after he found graffiti with a gang’s name on a door in the boys’ bathroom at Tasker Park on Peconic Lane in Peconic, according to a Southold Town police report.

“MS-13” was written in pen, “Mexico for life Homie” was written in marker and “KOOG” was etched into the door, officials said. The total damage was $10, the report states. The employee also notified his supervisor about the incident, police said.

Photo: Public bathrooms at Tasker Park in Peconic on Tuesday. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

