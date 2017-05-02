Former Cutchogue resident Kevin P. Boyd, born July 25, 1951, passed away peacefully at his home in Charleston, S.C., on April 19 of natural causes.

Kevin was predeceased by his son, Kyle, a very sad time in his life. He is survived by his brother Gregory; his caring ex-wife, Irene Walker Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his parents, Robert and Luella, and his brothers Dennis and Brian.

Kevin is coming home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

