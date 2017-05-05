Math test refusals hold steady compared to ELA opt-out rates in March

The amount of students who refused to take state-mandated math assessments this week is similar to the English Language Arts opt-out rates in March, according to local school district officials.

Greenport had the highest rate of test refusals in Southold Town, with nearly 81 percent of students opting out of ELA.

Southold had the second largest opt-out turnout, with about 56 percent of students refusing to sit for the exams.

Nearly 51 percent of students at Oysterponds Elementary School, which runs a pre-K through sixth-grade program opted out and nearly 44 percent of Mattituck students declined to take the exams.

Below is a break down of math refusals by grade for each district.

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District

Grade Total Students Refusals Absentees Percent Refusals 3 73 28 0 38.4% 4 84 39 2 46.4% 5 87 32 1 36.8% 6 92 47 2 51.1% 7* 88 41 0 46.6% 8* 86 39 0 45.3% Total 510 26 5 44.3%

*26 students in grades 7 and 8 took the Regents Algebra or Geometry tests instead of the math assessment.

Southold School District

Grade Total Students Refusals Percent Refusals 3 51 21 41.2% 4 61 34 55.7% 5 71 31 43.7% 6 63 39 61.9% 7 71 44 62.0% 8 51 38 74.5% Total 368 207 56.3%

Greenport School District

Grade Total Students Refusals Percent Refusals 3 51 49 96.1% 4 48 38 79.2% 5 34 25 73.5% 6 40 19 47.5% 7 70 60 85.7% 8* 50 34 89.5% Total 293 225 76.8%

*12 eighth grade students took the math Regents exam instead of math assessments.

Oysterponds School District

Grade Total Students Eligible Number of Refusals Percent Refusals 3 12 6 50% 4 13 3 23.08% 5 6 6 100% 6 10 6 60% Total 41 21 51.22%

