William “Bill” Buhler of Southold died April 23. He was 86.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at New Apostolic Church in Woodbury. A light lunch will follow at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice at Shell Point, c/o The Legacy Foundation at Shell Point, 15010 Shell Point Blvd., Fort Myers, FL, 33908. In the memo section of the check please put “In memory of William Buhler.” Checks may be made payable to Hope Hospice at Shell Point.

