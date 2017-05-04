Walter J. Krupski Sr. of Cutchogue died May 4 at the age of 94.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd, officiating. Interment, with U.S. Army honors, will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments