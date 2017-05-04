Photos: Neil Simon comedy coming to Greenport

Northeast Stage will present “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” for three weekends beginning Friday, May 5, at Holy Trinity Church in Greenport.

Performances are set for 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 to 20, and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Neil Simon’s 1970s black comedy is set in an Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan. During a heat wave and a garbage strike, a middle-aged couple copes with the husband’s loss of a job in the midst of a recession.

Cast members are Bill Kitzerow, Susan Cincotta, Philip Reichert, Kristin Whiting, Amie Sponza, Deb Rothaug, Richard Gardini, Alan Stewart and Lisa Dabrowski. The production is directed by Suzette Reiss.

Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit Northeast Stage’s summer Shakespeare in the Park production of “The Comedy of Errors.”

Call 631-323-1425 or visit northeaststage.org.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:

Comments

comments