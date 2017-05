Marie Ellen Bondarchuk, known as Mary Ellen, of Greenport, died May 4. She was 80.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, Father Richard P. Hoerning of St. Agnes R. C. Church officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

