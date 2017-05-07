Cops: House party leads to social host law arrest

A large house party at a Mattituck home Saturday night led to a homeowner being arrested under the social host law, Southold Town police said.

It was the second arrest this year since the law expanded to become a misdemeanor instead of a violation.

Police arrested Pedro Diaz, 49, after responding to a call of underage drinking at a Factory Avenue home at about 10:43 p.m. Police found approximately 50 youths at the home and many of them were drinking alcohol, police said. Mr. Diaz failed to take corrective action, police said.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters and released on cash bail, police said.

