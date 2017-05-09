Peconic Landing honored at East End Arts’ spring gala: photos

East End Arts held its 2017 ARTworks Spring Gala Saturday night where honorees including Senator Ken LaValle, Rev. Maryanne McElroy and Peconic Landing.

Mr. LaValle was honored for his longtime support for East End Arts. Ms. McElroy has been the artistic director for East End Arts Harvest Gospel concert fore more than 30 years. She’s also a music shop proprietor, piano and voice teacher and choir director of the Friendship Baptist Church. Peconic Landing has had a longstanding partnership with East End Arts, including its award-winning Music by the Bedside program.

Guests at Saturday’s event at The Suffolk Theater enjoyed music by Trevor Davison Orchestra. A live and silent auction was hosted by auctioneer Allan Newman, a graduate of the world famous Missouri Auction School.

The event was to “pay tribute to honorees who exhibit leadership in advancing the East End community by providing access to the arts through service, corporate philanthropy, government advocacy or through their work as an outstanding visual or performing artist/musician.”

See photos from the event below by Elizabeth Wagner:

