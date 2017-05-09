Peconic Landing honored at East End Arts’ spring gala: photos

East End Arts held its 2017 ARTworks Spring Gala Saturday night where honorees including Senator Ken LaValle, Rev. Maryanne McElroy and Peconic Landing.
Mr. LaValle was honored for his longtime support for East End Arts. Ms. McElroy has been the artistic director for East End Arts Harvest Gospel concert fore more than 30 years. She’s also a music shop proprietor, piano and voice teacher and choir director of the Friendship Baptist Church. Peconic Landing has had a longstanding partnership with East End Arts, including its award-winning Music by the Bedside program.
Guests at Saturday’s event at The Suffolk Theater enjoyed music by Trevor Davison Orchestra. A live and silent auction was hosted by auctioneer Allan Newman, a graduate of the world famous Missouri Auction School.
The event was to “pay tribute to honorees who exhibit leadership in advancing the East End community by providing access to the arts through service, corporate philanthropy, government advocacy or through their work as an outstanding visual or performing artist/musician.”
See photos from the event below by Elizabeth Wagner:
Representing Peconic Bay Medical Center: Darrien Garay of Medford, Emilie Corey of Riverhead, the director ARTworks Gala Sponsor), Samantha Vigliotta of Patchogue (vice president, Foundation and External Affairs at PBMC), Michael Corey of Riverhead (director ARTworks Gala Sponsor), with Jim Lennon (director ARTworks Gala Sponsor and Board of Directors, East End Arts). (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Representing Peconic Landing: Andrej Drofenik of North Babylon and Jennifer Ackroyd of Southold. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Guests seated throughout the Suffolk Theater. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
James McKay of Riverhead, Nicole Evers of Southold, the Suffolk Theater’s director of events and Krystyna Tapadas of Riverhead, the floor manager of the Suffolk Theater. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Michele Seitles of East Moriches enjoying cocktail hour and silent auction. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
A silent auction prize: an autographed photo of Pharrell Williams. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Guests bid in the silent auction during cocktail hour. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Peconic Landing president and CEO Bob Syron. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Peconic Landing president and CEO Bob Syron accepting the award on behalf of Peconic Landing. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
East End Arts honored Rev. Maryanne McElroy for her dedicated tenure as Artistic Director for East End Arts Harvest Gospel Concerts for over 30 years. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
The Trevor Davison Orchestra’s Jeff Lederer of Brooklyn performing a saxophone solo. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Maddy Seitles dedicated her performance of “Georgia” to honoree Reverend Maryanne McElroy. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Maddy Seitles, a student of East End Arts’ Music Masters Mentorship programs and East End Arts Music by the Bedside program. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Welcoming remarks by Patricia Drake Snyder, the executive director of East End Arts. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
The Trevor Davison Orchestra performs. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
The Trevor Davison Orchestra’s Jeff Lederer (Brooklyn) on saxophone. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Senator Ken LaValle and Reverend Maryanne McElroy. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
