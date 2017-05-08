Hamptons Chocolate Factory coming to Greenport

North Fork visitors are used to tastings of merlot, cabernet franc and chardonnay.

But how about a flight of pecan caramels, marshmallow squares and toffee bark with almond and dark chocolate?

Hampton Chocolate Factory, which opened a Westhampton Beach storefront one year ago, is expanding to Greenport this summer. The new shop will be located at 117 Main Street, right next to Claudio’s.

Read more about the business on northforker.com.

Photo: Evan and Caroline Gappelberg inside their store Hampton Chocolate Factory in Westhampton Beach. The couple are opening a location in Greenport. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

