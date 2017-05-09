Lifelong Greenport resident Jane Hughes Parker, 55, lost her battle with stage four cancer April 29, 2017, at Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue, surrounded by family.

Jane was born Jan. 29, 1962, to Russel and Rosemary ‘Judy’ Reiter Hughes.

She worked at Orient By the Sea for over 20 years.

Jane is survived by her three sons, Shane Hughes (Lisa), Kevin Parker (Cara) and Jared Parker; her granddaughter, Lacey Jane Parker; “fur babies,” Mr. Bean and Bella; six brothers, Dan Hughes, Ted Hughes, James Hughes, Tom Hughes (Jeannie), Joe Hughes (Cherl) and John Hughes (MaryJane); her sister, Nancy Hughes Wolfeich and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Jane was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a beautiful smile and a great laugh and her hard-working, strong will helped her stay with us for three more years. She saw a son get married, a son become a father and the birth of her first grandchild, Lacey Jane Parker, the sunshine of her life who put a smile on her face every day.

Jane was able to work in the yard and garden, take her grandbaby and fur babies for long walks and spend more time with her children. She will be missed every day.

A service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Community Baptist Church in Riverhead.

