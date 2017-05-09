Frederick L. Downs of Tulsa, Okla. passed away at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Fred was born July 18, 1929, in Glen Ridge, N.J. to Dorothy L. (Cooper) and Charles N. Downs, both descendants of the early settlers of Laurel, Aquebogue and Mattituck on Long Island and also, New England.

Fred was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving as a deacon early in his life. He grew up in West Caldwell, N.J. and attended Caldwell Public Schools, graduating from Grover Cleveland High School in 1947. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1951 from Tufts University.

Upon graduation, he began working at the American Agricultural Chemical Company (AGRICO). Except during his time faithfully serving his country during the Korean War, he spent his entire career at AGRICO and retired in 1986 as director of research and development. During his working career, he earned a Master of Chemical Engineering at the Newark College of Engineering.

In retirement, Fred was an avid genealogist and a fountain of knowledge of his family’s history and that of his children’s spouses.

Fred developed a love for baseball early in life and became the greatest fan of the Tulsa Drillers. As a longtime season ticket holder, he rarely missed a home game, attending hundreds with his son Charlie.

Fred was preceded in death by Claire (Rooney), his loving wife of 56 years; and his sister, Barbara D. Briggs. He is survived by four daughters, Katherine and husband, Robert Reuter, Suzanne and husband, Penn Bowen, Christine and partner, Chris Prichard, and Elizabeth and wife, Kristine Komives; three sons, John and wife, Lisa, Timothy and partner, Terrie Turner and Charles and partner, Sharon Cruzen; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors May 4 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home South in Tulsa. A memorial service was held May 5 at the funeral home. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, next to his wife, Claire.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Meals on Wheels, Prevent Blindness, or a charity of your choice.

Play ball!

