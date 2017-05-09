Walter J. Krupski Sr., 94, of Cutchogue, passed away peacefully May 4 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport with loving family members by his side.

He was born in Mattituck Feb. 13, 1923, to Anna (Burkiewicz) and Andrew Krupski. He was a graduate of the Mattituck High School Class of 1942. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed for a time in Germany. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 7, 1946.

On Oct. 26, 1947, he married his sweetheart, Helen Sawicki of Southold, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. in Cutchogue. The couple were longtime Cutchogue residents. Walter devoted his life to providing for his family. He instilled his work ethic and values in his family through the way he lived.

Walter was a lifelong farmer and the last member of a proud Polish farming family operation, John P. Krupski & Bros., Inc. As the business grew, the potato farm expanded to over 300 acres. The company produced the “Kaytos” brand which was packaged and distributed throughout the East Coast and Puerto Rico.

Walter enjoyed the outdoors and took special pride in his rose garden. He could identify various birds by their look and sound. During his lifetime, Walter was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in and for many years sang in its Polish choir. He also enjoyed dancing the polka and listening to Polish music. And in later years, he particularly loved his daily pickup rides around town.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Helen; his three children, Walter J. Krupski, Jr. (Robyn) of Mattituck, Irene B. Sledjeski (Leo) of Mattituck, and Cecilia A. Krupski of Cutchogue; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Navy Lieutenant Commander Thomas L. Krupski (Denise) in 1990, and his siblings Joseph, John, Sophie, Stanley and Vincent.

The family received visitors May 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated May 8 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama, R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad or Eastern Long Island Hospital are appreciated.

