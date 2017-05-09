Obituaries

William Michael Actu

by |
05/09/2017 2:25 PM |
No Comments

Lifelong North Fork resident William Michael Actu died April 23 Palm Bay, Fla.. He was 72.

A funeral service was held May 8 at Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, Fla. Cremation was private.

A complete obituary will follow.

 

Comments

comments