Lifelong North Fork resident William Michael Actu died April 23 Palm Bay, Fla.. He was 72.
A funeral service was held May 8 at Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, Fla. Cremation was private.
A complete obituary will follow.
Dolores Rudis of Riverhead died May 8, 2017, at Pegasus Palliative Care Center at the age of 83. Comments comments
Walter J. Krupski Sr., 94, of Cutchogue, passed away peacefully May 4 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport with…
Frederick L. Downs of Tulsa, Okla. passed away at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2017 surrounded by his family….
