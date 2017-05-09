Dolores Rudis of Riverhead died May 8, 2017, at Pegasus Palliative Care Center at the age of 83.

She was born in Jersey City, N.J. on Sept. 20, 1933, to Joseph and Emma Cicerelli.

Formerly of Mastic Beach, she has lived in Riverhead for the past 20 years, where she was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

Dolores was a retired bus driver for Adelwerth Bus Corp and Suffolk County Transit and worked more recently at McDonald’s.

Her free time was filled with bingo, gambling and crossword puzzles. Family members fondly remember her unconditional love of family.

She is survived by four children, Bruce (Marge) Rudis, John Rudis, Zita Harris (Mark Bozuhoski) and Dolores (Mark) Stromski; a brother Alfred Smith; grandchildren Bruce Rudis, Jr., Dean Camastro, Jr., Autumn Harris, Cheyenne Harris, Melina Harris, Jordyn Stromski, Christian Stromski, Kyleigh Stromski, Ralph Dowling, John Dowling and Michael Dowling and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating.

Memorial donations to the Pegasus Palliative Care Program at Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1300 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 would be appreciated.

