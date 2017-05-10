Stop sign recommended for proposed Heritage at Cutchogue development

The Southold Town Board will consider a recommendation from the town transportation commission that a stop sign be installed at the intersection of Griffing Street and Schoolhouse Road as part of the Heritage at Cutchogue condominium development’s proposed site plan.

The project calls for 124 condo units, aimed at people age 55 and over, on the northwest corner of that intersection.

Town Board members said at Tuesday’s work session that people tend to take the turn quickly, because there’s a curve where the roads meet. Town engineer Jamie Richter told the board that the corner, located near the proposed entrance to the condo development, would be reconstructed as a 90-degree turn.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty said she knows residents in the area who would welcome the addition.

“They’ve been asking for something to be done because of the people that just speed right through, and their fear with more traffic coming — it’s just only going to get worse.”

Councilman William Ruland said that if the project is built, it’s “inevitable that the intersection has to be changed” and that traffic control measures must be put in place.

The Town Board will vote to set a public hearing on a resolution to install the stop sign.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Kelly Zegers

