Cybersecurity experts hosting panel discussion in Riverhead

A panel of cybersecurity experts will lead a discussion on how businesses can protect themselves against hackers Wednesday, May 17, at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead.

Attendees will learn about the latest tactics hackers use to steal data. In addition, cybersecurity experts will provide legal updates that impact how organizations should handle sensitive electronic information, as well as tips on how to safeguard business and personal data.

The free event will take place between 8 and 10 a.m. A second panel discussion will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Ronkonkoma.

Bridgehampton National Bank chief information officer Thomas Simson will moderate the discussion, which will include experts from law firm Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP and Flexible Systems, a company that provides IT support and cybersecurity services for businesses.

To register, click here.

